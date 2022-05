Minnesota beefed up their linebacker depth at the top of the third:. Take a peak at what Dane Brugler of The Athletic has to say:. Asamoah plays with the foot speed to make plays downhill, outside the numbers, and when dropping and covering in space. He can be engulfed at times, but he has decent length and should continue to get better taking on contact. Overall, Asamoah is undersized and underpowered, but he has sideline-to-sideline speed with dependable tackling skills and upside in coverage. He projects as a run-and-chase linebacker with NFL starting potential.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO