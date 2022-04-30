Coronado Chamber Welcomes Two-My Kitchen to Coronado!
Congratulations to Two-My Kitchen for their grand opening in Coronado! The locally-owned business offers frozen, homemade and healthy options for all palates. Upstairs and across from the post office on Ynez – don’t miss the cute yellow and blue location for your next bite! Welcome to Coronado!
