Coronado, CA

Coronado Chamber Welcomes Two-My Kitchen to Coronado!

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn1FX_0fPDINtd00
Photo by June Crawford

Congratulations to Two-My Kitchen for their grand opening in Coronado! The locally-owned business offers frozen, homemade and healthy options for all palates. Upstairs and across from the post office on Ynez  – don’t miss the cute yellow and blue location for your next bite! Welcome to Coronado!

The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
