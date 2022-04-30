ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Precautionary engine change for Rossi

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hard rearward crash suffered by Alexander Rossi in the second Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar session has led Honda Performance Development to call for a precautionary engine change in the No. 27...



Comments / 0

