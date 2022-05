That's the first word that comes to mind following the Tampa Bay Lightning's 6-4 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night. Resilience is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness. The Bolts did just that on Friday after trailing 3-1 entering the third period and coming back for a 6-4 win over the Islanders behind a Steven Stamkos hat trick.

