ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DUI crash on Vermont Route 110 in Tunbridge

By Dispatch
newportdispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNBRIDGE — A 53-year-old man from Chelsea was arrested for DUI following a crash in Tunbridge...

newportdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Woman killed in violent crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning on a New Hampshire highway. The crash happened on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover near the Piscataqua River before daybreak. State police said Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington was killed in a crash...
DOVER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont#Tunbridge
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
92 Moose

A Maine Family is Suing Amazon Following a Crash on I-295 That Resulted in a Death

According to WGME 13, the family of a Maine man who was killed by an Amazon box truck on I-295 in 2020 is suing the massive corporation. The crash happened back in July of 2020 when 41-year-old Joe Fisher had pulled over on Interstate 295 in Topsham to re-secure some gear on his truck. Fisher, along with his family, were headed north that day for a camping trip, WGME reports.
TOPSHAM, ME
WMUR.com

2 suspicious deaths under investigation in Gorham, New Hampshire

GORHAM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and the attorney general's office are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and woman in Gorham. Police had been at the home at 625 Main St. where the bodies were found since early Wednesday morning but aren't releasing much information. "The...
GORHAM, NH
WCVB

Woman's body pulled from Merrimack River in Bow, New Hampshire

The body of a woman who appears to be in her 30s was pulled from the Merrimack River in New Hampshire on Thursday, police said. Witnesses reported seeing a body floating in the river in Bow on Thursday morning, and police and firefighters located it about an hour later. An...
BOW, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Fire engulfs mobile home at Pine Haven Estates

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire breaks out at a Richford trailer park Friday. The Richford Fire Chief says it happened at the Pine Haven Estates. A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke pouring out of the home and went outside to see if anyone was inside. Crews believe the...
RICHFORD, VT
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy