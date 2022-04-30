ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Coast Guard rescues two passengers & one dog from sailboat 40 miles east of Oregon Inlet

islandfreepress.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, U.S. Station Oregon Inlet’s CG 47291 got underway in response to a disabled sailboat roughly 40 miles east of Oregon Inlet with one dog and two persons onboard. Upon arriving at...

islandfreepress.org

Comments / 7

Nancy Busso
2d ago

The Coast Guard is the greatest! If it weren’t for them so many lives would be lost! Every time I see their helicopters 🚁 fly over my house I say “Stay safe!”. Bless them all!!

Reply
3
Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Inlet#Dog#Us Coast Guard#Mariners
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy