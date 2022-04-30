ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops

By Reuters
 2 days ago

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia's armed forces said they had hit 17 Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision missiles on Saturday and also destroyed a command post and a warehouse used to store rockets and artillery.

In an online post, the defence ministry also said air force strikes during the day killed more than 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 armoured vehicles. The post made no mention of an attack on Odesa airport which the local governor said had been hit by a Russian missile, putting the runway out of action.

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

