ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: Skyy Moore's family erupts upon learning he was drafted by Chiefs

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRYzW_0fPDGeCw00

One of the best moments to occur in the draft process is when a player first learns he’s been selected by his new team and shares that news with his family and friends.

When Kansas City Chiefs draft pick Skyy Moore got the call, his family and friends were gathered around. He said a few things on the phone before eventually revealing his NFL destination.

“I’m super excited to be on the Chiefs,” he said.

Immediately, his family and friends erupted in a celebratory roar. People started standing up, shouting and cheering. It was clear that they weren’t just excited that Moore had been drafted, but they were thrilled with the destination too. I mean, how could you not be excited to know that Moore is going to be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes? He’s going to an NFL franchise that has been a beacon for success over the past four seasons. He’s going to learn from one of the best developers of receiving talent in NFL history in Chiefs HC Andy Reid. There’s quite a bit to be excited about here.

You can check out the full reaction from Moore and his family up at the top of the page, it’s pretty neat to see and certainly brings a smile.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
NFL
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chiefs Hc Andy Reid
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Justyn Ross to the Chiefs: Former Clemson WR lands in Kansas City after sliding to undrafted free agency

Justyn Ross has finally found an NFL home. It took until Monday for the former Clemson wideout to see his name attached to one, having fallen out of the 2022 NFL Draft entirely over the course of the three-day event in Las Vegas, and also not agreeing to terms with any as names flew off of the table when the doors to undrafted free agency flew open on Saturday afternoon -- additionally going through Sunday without yet landing a pro deal.
CLEMSON, SC
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy