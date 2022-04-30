WATCH: Skyy Moore's family erupts upon learning he was drafted by Chiefs

One of the best moments to occur in the draft process is when a player first learns he’s been selected by his new team and shares that news with his family and friends.

When Kansas City Chiefs draft pick Skyy Moore got the call, his family and friends were gathered around. He said a few things on the phone before eventually revealing his NFL destination.

“I’m super excited to be on the Chiefs,” he said.

Immediately, his family and friends erupted in a celebratory roar. People started standing up, shouting and cheering. It was clear that they weren’t just excited that Moore had been drafted, but they were thrilled with the destination too. I mean, how could you not be excited to know that Moore is going to be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes? He’s going to an NFL franchise that has been a beacon for success over the past four seasons. He’s going to learn from one of the best developers of receiving talent in NFL history in Chiefs HC Andy Reid. There’s quite a bit to be excited about here.

You can check out the full reaction from Moore and his family up at the top of the page, it’s pretty neat to see and certainly brings a smile.