Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police shoot suspect during arrest attempt

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FAIRBURN — Atlanta police shot and killed a suspect during an arrest attempt in Fairburn April 29. The shooting occurred while officers were attempting to arrest 22-year-old Chase McDermott on an outstanding warrant issued in Fulton County. McDermott died at the scene....

