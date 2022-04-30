ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs announce Kimble Anders will be inducted into Ring of Honor in 2022

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCT5T_0fPDGRgN00

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that former FB/HB Kimble Anders (1991-2000) will be inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame this season. He’ll become the 51st member of the Ring of Honor and the 47th player to be inducted.

Anders (5-11, 225 pounds) spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Houston. He’d sign with the Chiefs the following year and play there for the rest of his NFL career.

“My family and I are very excited to announce Kimble as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said, via press release. “Many times, the grunt work of a fullback is met with very little fanfare, but Kimble accumulated some truly remarkable stats during his career and was a key fixture in the team’s offense for a decade. His durability, versatility and consistency as a rusher, receiver and blocker made him one of the most complete fullbacks of his era. Following his playing career, Kimble embarked on a coaching career that positively impacted youth here in Kansas City as well as in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. We are looking forward to celebrating Kimble’s Hall of Fame induction at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

In Kansas City, Anders appeared in 125 games with 94 starts across 10 seasons. The fullback earned three consecutive pro bowl selections from 1995 through 1997. He amassed 495 carries for 2,261 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 369 passes for 2,829 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. A dynamic weapon under Marty Schottenheimer, Anders was a pivotal part of those late 1990 to early 2000s Chiefs offenses.

Anders is now the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Ball High School in Galveston, Texas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Lands First NFL Draft Pick: Fans React

Deion Sanders made history on Saturday. The Jackson State head football coach is a couple of years into his college football head coaching career. Sanders, who starred in the NFL, has made it a point of emphasis to get more HBCU players into the professional ranks. Saturday, he did it.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Ring Of Honor#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Chiefs Hall Of Fame#Geha Field
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy