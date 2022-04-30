Chiefs announce Kimble Anders will be inducted into Ring of Honor in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that former FB/HB Kimble Anders (1991-2000) will be inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame this season. He’ll become the 51st member of the Ring of Honor and the 47th player to be inducted.

Anders (5-11, 225 pounds) spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Houston. He’d sign with the Chiefs the following year and play there for the rest of his NFL career.

“My family and I are very excited to announce Kimble as this year’s inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said, via press release. “Many times, the grunt work of a fullback is met with very little fanfare, but Kimble accumulated some truly remarkable stats during his career and was a key fixture in the team’s offense for a decade. His durability, versatility and consistency as a rusher, receiver and blocker made him one of the most complete fullbacks of his era. Following his playing career, Kimble embarked on a coaching career that positively impacted youth here in Kansas City as well as in his hometown of Galveston, Texas. We are looking forward to celebrating Kimble’s Hall of Fame induction at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

In Kansas City, Anders appeared in 125 games with 94 starts across 10 seasons. The fullback earned three consecutive pro bowl selections from 1995 through 1997. He amassed 495 carries for 2,261 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 369 passes for 2,829 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. A dynamic weapon under Marty Schottenheimer, Anders was a pivotal part of those late 1990 to early 2000s Chiefs offenses.

Anders is now the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Ball High School in Galveston, Texas.