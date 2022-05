OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens on Friday introduced their first-round picks, safety Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame and center Tyler Linderbaum of the University of Iowa, at the team’s facility in Owings Mills. The Ravens double dipped in the first round of the draft, using the trade of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to land a second selection. Both picks are heralded by draft experts as immediate impact players and are expected to be starters this coming season as rookies. They did earn their accolades with outstanding careers at the top level of college football. And I asked both...

