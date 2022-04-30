Feedback, reaction on Dolphins’ selection of receiver Erik Ezukanma

Feedback on the Dolphins’ selection of Texas Tech 6-2 receiver Erik Ezukanma with their fourth-round pick on Saturday:

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “Love it. They get a receiver with outstanding hands. Has some of the most incredible catches of anyone in this draft class. You can watch him against Florida International on the sidelines, just a ridiculous catch. Going to get down the field and win on jump balls. That’s what he does best.”

▪ NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls him a “productive three-year starter with desired combination of size and foot quickness. Ezukanma has enough speed to get down the field and challenge coverage while displaying an innate sense for protecting and finishing contested catches underneath. The route tree has been limited by scheme, but he’s not as polished with the routes he runs as he should be for his experience level. Size, ball skills and toughness work in his favor as a quality backup with some upside.”

▪ NFL Network’s Charles Davis: “Everybody wonders about Texas Tech in the old days and gimmick offense. This is a tough receiver who can work inside the seams, also can work outside on the perimeter. And you know people say, ‘throw short, run long.’ He can do that as well. I really liked his tape. This kid can play.”

▪ PFF’s Ryan Smith noted that Ezukanma had 20 contested catches the past two years and forced defenders to miss 34 tackles the past three years.

▪ Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings: “Ezukanma is a rare receiver with incredibly dynamic potential. He’s 6’2″, 209 pounds, with elite length and contact balance, great explosiveness and elusiveness, great hands, and impressive authoritative traits at the catch point. He’s a big receiver, but he plays even bigger in several phases.

Moreover, while Ezukanma has room to refine his route running, he shows potential there. The Texas Tech WR flashes fast feet, smooth hip sinks, and amped-up lower body movements ahead of his breaks.

“Ezukanma seems like a mid-round pick off of buzz, but I would take him much earlier. He’s arguably a top-five WR for me in this class. In the NFL today, receivers don’t necessarily need to be elite route runners. A larger emphasis is being placed on coaches simply scheming playmakers open and getting them the ball. Ezukanma is electric with the ball in his hands and in the air. That voracity as a playmaker in all three ranges, combined with his elite physical makeup, grants him an astronomical ceiling.”

▪ Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton : “At 6’2” and 209 pounds, Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma has the ideal profile for a deep receiver who wins at the catch point. He posted a 36.5-inch vertical and 4.55 40-yard dash at his pro day, pitting him in the mold of a Kenny Golladay or Marvin Jones-type sideline specialist. Ezukanma’s athletic testing verified what he showed while playing in Lubbock.”

▪ One scout told NFL.com: “He was a little beat up at the end of the season and he lost his starting quarterback so that helps explain how he dropped off.”