Baltimore, MD

Instant analysis of Ravens selecting OT Daniel Faalele at No. 110 in 2022 NFL draft

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CMng_0fPDEakS00

The Baltimore Ravens selected Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele with the 110th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He represented one of the best players available on the board when Baltimore went back on the clock, which is a theme they’ve shown when it comes to drafting throughout their franchise history.

Faalele is a massive human, standing around 6-foot-8 and weighing around 380 pounds. He is extremely powerful and has a stout anchor, which means that defensive players trying to get through him instead have to work around him. He has good instincts, and is also a former rugby player.

Faalele is relatively new to playing football, and because of that has an extremely high ceiling due to the potential he has once he learns more about the game. With offensive tackle being a need, selecting Faalele in the fourth round was one of the best Day 3 scenarios imaginable for the Ravens.

