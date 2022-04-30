ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ragtime and Good Times: Antonia P. Gonzales, the Cornet-Playing Madam

By Dave Doyle
syncopatedtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlick through the first half of any jazz biography and the tales which fly past your eyes are almost invariably those of hardship—riding the rails, sleeping on sofas, music for meals. One of my favorite examples of the genre, Wingy Manone’s Trumpet on the Wing, has the one-armed jazzman barely scratching...

syncopatedtimes.com

