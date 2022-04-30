ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tyler Linderbaum shares excitement about joining Ravens

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4PD2_0fPDEAzg00

After they were selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum were introduced to the media at the Baltimore Ravens facility on Friday afternoon. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh started off the press conference and Linderbaum was the first to speak.

During his opening statement, Linderabum thanked his family coming with him and then expressed his excitement for being selected by the Ravens, talking about how he’s heard glowing things about the organization

“I just want to, first off, thank my family for coming with me. Without these guys, this wouldn’t be possible; Mom, Dad, [my] brother [and my] girlfriend. I’m excited to be a Raven. All the close people that I talk to when I ask about this organization, they say it’s one of the best in the NFL, and it’s the best in the NFL. So, I’m excited to join this organization and to be around such great people. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Drafting Linderbaum, makes the offensive line tmuch better as a unit. The Ravens got a steal when they moved back in the first round to draft a player of Linderbaum’s caliber, and he should be able to be a staple on the Baltimore offensive line for a long time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
NBC Sports

Commanders signing yet another guard with ties to Ron Rivera

When Ron Rivera addressed the media following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, he explained that he and his coaching staff would get together Monday to evaluate if there were any other parts of the roster to "fill in." Apparently, the group felt like more work indeed needed to...
NFL
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Patriots Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

The New England Patriots have extended a rookie mini-camp invitation to the son of a franchise legend. Rhode Island defensive back Coby Tippett, the son of former Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, will participate in the event, which is reportedly slated for May 13-16 at Gillette Stadium. A...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy