ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens select OT Daniel Faalele at No. 110 overall in 2022 NFL draft

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ebv0I_0fPDE3tq00

The Baltimore Ravens currently own six selections throughout the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Their first selection came at No. 110, and the pick was another one of the best players available on the board, something the team has done throughout the entirety of the draft so far.

Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele was the pick, adding another big offensive lineman to protect for Lamar Jackson. He is a massive player, standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 380 pounds. He is raw in some areas, but has sky-high potential, and could be the team’s starting right tackle down the line for a long time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams. Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree. Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them. Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports 'betting on' Oklahoma 2023 5-star target David Hicks being a first-round NFL draft pick

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and with the start of college football still four months away, attention turns to the recruiting scene for the Oklahoma Sooners and the rest of the country. Coaches are out on the trail visiting schools and building relationships with coaching staffs as they check out players they’d like to add to their program.
NFL
FanSided

RGIII is planning a return to the NFL, eyeing deal with Cowboys or Bears

Robert Griffin III revealed that he has received calls from NFL executives after running a 4.48-second 40 yard dash during the “Run Rich Run” charity event. One of the highlights of the NFL Draft is the “Run Rich Run” charity event that benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined other ex-football players in running the 40-yard dash, and he actually clocked in at 4.48 seconds!
NFL
NBC Sports

FMIA: 95 Minutes In Maryland—Go Inside Ravens’ Room As Baltimore ‘Sticks Neck Out’ In 2022 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — “We’re on the clock,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said to the 36 scouts, coaches, analytics staffers and club officials in the Baltimore draft room at 12:16 p.m. Saturday. Day three, round four of the 2022 NFL Draft was four picks deep, with the 110th overall selection upcoming. “We’ll wait till there’s three minutes left—just to make sure.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens To Celebrate Super Bowl XXXV Champions Later This Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a little over 21 years since the Baltimore Ravens, behind one of the greatest defenses of all-time, steamrolled the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, 34-7. Many fans can still name every starter on that 2000 Ravens defense, a unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history. The organization said Monday it will honor the team later this month at “A Championship Celebration,” a ceremony that is going to be recorded by NFL Films for an upcoming project on ESPN. Linebacker Ray Lewis, tight end Shannon Sharpe, free safety Rod Woodson, defensive tackle Tony Siragusa,...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 veterans Cowboys should sign following 2022 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys have the same offseason plan every year. Attempt to re-sign players they want to keep, let others go and supplement them with lower cost external free agents to build their team. The process breaks down into months. In March, the Cowboys will test the open market, but...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers stole potential Hollywood Brown replacement from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens lost a big piece of their offense during the first round of the draft when they traded wide receiver Marquise Brown. They were about to select a player later on that they believed could help replace Brown, but their biggest rival spoiled that plan. According to Peter...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy