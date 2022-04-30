Ravens select OT Daniel Faalele at No. 110 overall in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens currently own six selections throughout the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Their first selection came at No. 110, and the pick was another one of the best players available on the board, something the team has done throughout the entirety of the draft so far.

Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele was the pick, adding another big offensive lineman to protect for Lamar Jackson. He is a massive player, standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 380 pounds. He is raw in some areas, but has sky-high potential, and could be the team’s starting right tackle down the line for a long time.