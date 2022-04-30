MU Health Care CEO not selected for Florida position

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in more than two months, new daily COVID cases in Illinois have topped 4,000. Cases are also rising in Chicago, but they're milder and far less deadly than at any stretch of the pandemic.CBS 2's Chris Tye looks at the numbers and where in our area cases are highest -- and what it means for your family.The states around Illinois are seeing cases soar; Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana -- but in Illinois, Lake County and DuPage County are the stories here. Starting in the western suburbs -- DuPage County cases are up 111 percent...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO