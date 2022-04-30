ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

11 chicken appetizers that are the life of the party

By Kelly Vaughan
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG8kO_0fPDDTU200

When the Super Bowl, March Madness, or World Series is on TV, I'm not paying attention to the game. There's only one thing that has my undivided attention and that's the snacks. And what's a game day spread without chicken wings, tenders, and potstickers?

Of course, these chicken appetizers have a life outside of the arena. Serve a platter of chicken meatballs for a holiday happy hour or make a batch of chicken nachos for a casual get-together with friends.

Our best chicken appetizers

1. Greek Chicken Meatballs

Every holiday party needs a meatball appetizer; usually it's Swedish meatballs but we love this swap — chicken meatballs mixed with dried oregano, dried mint, and crumbled feta. They're served alongside, what else, but a Greek yogurt sauce.

2. Dry-Rubbed Chicken Wings with Barbecue Sauce

Nearly a dozen dried spices (you probably have most of them in your pantry already) are mixed together to create a dry rub for chicken wings, which are roasted in the oven and served alongside a homemade barbecue sauce (yes you can).

3. Chicken Potstickers

These simple potstickers from Molly Yeh are such a favorite. The wrappers are made with homemade dough, but it's easy to make and even more satisfying than store-bought wrappers.

4. Mark Bittman's Minimalist Buffalo Chicken Wings

Most recipes for Buffalo wings call for deep-frying the meat, but that's messy and potentially, a fire hazard. Instead, we present you with this: Genius broiled chicken wings tossed in homemade Buffalo sauce (just hot sauce, butter, vinegar, and garlic).

5. Super (Bowl) Chicken and Black Bean Nachos

This is the MVP of chicken appetizers, the one for big gatherings with hungry guests. We love it because, in addition to being super crowd-friendly, it's customizable with your favorite nacho toppings.

6. Red Curry Chicken Fingers with Crispy Onion Breading

Amp up the flavor of chicken fingers — one of our all-time favorite chicken appetizers — by dipping them in yogurt and Thai red curry paste, then rolling in panko and fried onions. "They're baked on a rocket-hot sheet pan with butter and oil, an easier, speedier, and less messy way to go versus frying them in batches on the stovetop," writes recipe developer EmilyC.

7. Malaysian Satay with Peanut Sauce

The key to really good chicken satay is the char, which is responsible for both the texture and flavor of the meat. The spicy, savory peanut sauce for dipping doesn't hurt though.

8. Tuscan Chicken Liver Crostini (Crostini di Fegatini)

"The classic Tuscan antipasto would not be complete without crostini di fegatini," writes recipe developer Emiko Davies. It's a salty chicken appetizer that will make your heart soar all the way to Italy and back.

9. Buffalo Chicken Potato Skins

Two game day appetizers — Buffalo chicken wings and loaded potato skins — in one bite? Yes please!

10. Persian Grilled Chicken Kabobs

The secret to these chicken kabobs is a saffron-yogurt marinade that gives the meat a sunny hue, so much tenderness (thanks to the cultures from the yogurt), and a subtle floral flavor.

11. Chicken Gyoza with Yuzu Dipping Sauce

These dumplings are pan-fried, then steamed for the perfect appetizer; you can even make them in advance and freeze them to save time in the kitchen before hosting.

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

How Long Should You Bake Chicken Thighs?

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Chicken thighs are one of our favorite weeknight dinner staples—they’re budget-friendly, cook up quickly with juicy results and are high in protein. Plus, they lend themselves to batch cooking for feeding a crowd or meal prep for weekday lunches. But how long should you bake chicken thighs to achieve golden, juicy chicken thighs without drying them out? What’s the difference between baking boneless and bone-in chicken thighs? Here, we share our top techniques for baking chicken thighs and a few of our favorite baked chicken thigh recipes.
RECIPES
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Rachael Ray's Mediterranean Chicken Hot Salad

Rachael Ray has inspired fans once again with a recipe that may sound a little strange, but looks simply scrumptious: her "Mediterranean chicken hot salad." While this combination of words may elicit confusion — Is it spicy? Does it include cooked lettuce? — the concept is actually pretty simple. It's a warm tray of crispy chicken and classic Mediterranean fixings. As Ray put it on Instagram, "If you don't think salad is hot...think again."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bittman
Person
Molly Yeh
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWL-TV

Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Kevin Belton

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed. Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Slow-cooker Broccoli & Cheese Soup Recipe: This Creamy Soup Recipe Is Thickened With a Surprising Ingredient

Comfort food to me means warm, creamy and savory. Make it easy and it’s win-win! It might be springtime by the calendar, but this soup recipe is perfect for a cool night. This broccoli cheese soup recipe uses a common soup ingredient in a different way. Usually noodles don’t get added until late in the cooking process to keep them from turning into mush, but this creamy soup recipe actually purees the (over)cooked noodles to thicken up the soup.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Meat#Best Chicken#Food Drink#Greek Chicken#Swedish#Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings#Barbecue Sauce
InsideHook

The Secret Ingredients in DC’s Best Chicken and Waffles

Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Caprese Salad Kit

No one knows for sure the exact origins of the caprese salad, but we do know it was created around the 1920s on the Italian island of Capri. One popular legend says the salad was crafted to promote Italian patriotism (via Eat and Walk Italy). According to another tale, the salad was assembled to celebrate Filippo Tommaso Marinetti, founder of the "Futurism" art movement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

How To Take Your Potato Salad To The Next Level, According To Bobby Flay

As the weather starts to warm up with spring's arrival, you may find yourself thinking ahead to summer cookouts and all the occasions where you want simple, tasty food guaranteed to please a crowd. No outdoor party is complete without a big bowl of potato salad — there's just something about the mixture that pairs so well with grilled meats.
RECIPES
The Daily South

What Are Those White Strawberries at the Grocery Store?

Unique fruits are nothing new to Southerners. The pawpaw tree might not be familiar in all parts of the U.S., but it's a favorite in the Southeast states. Arkansas black apples are beloved for their purple-black skin and, eventually, their sweet, spiced flavors. (You just have to wait a while for the fruit to ripen to anything beyond bitter.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

A how-to on making Air Fryer Grilled Cheese. It's a new way to make a classic that is toasted up crispy with a cheesy, gooey inside!. It seems like air fryers can literally make anything - like this Air Fryer Grilled Cheese! It's a fun change up from doing it on the stovetop and it makes the bread nice and crispy without being soggy that you can sometimes get when making it on the stovetop. It takes only 3 ingredients and you have a nice crunchy sandwich with perfectly gooey melted cheese. If you are looking for new ways to make some of your old favorites (or just enjoy experimenting with your air fryer), then you have to make this Air Fryer Grilled Cheese recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

KFC Asked What Dipping Sauce You'd Choose Forever And Got An Unexpected Answer

KFC can go on about their famous blend of herbs and spices — and to be fair, that is a pretty big part of what makes their chicken so popular. But when you have a 12-piece bucket or a box full of tenders, you'll often also find yourself reaching for the little plastic container of dipping sauce. Are you a honey BBQ type of person? Do you crave the taste of honey mustard slathered over your drumstick? Or is the famous side of gravy your dark master? Needless to say, people enjoy something sweet, savory, or smokey to dunk their chicken, biscuits, and whatever else they order in, and the good Colonel Sanders takes notice.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pudding Poke Cake

More often than not, the best desserts are the creative treats that combine two main ingredients. And even better are those desserts that offer an impressive (and delicious!) end result without too much fuss. Enter: a pudding poke cake. Pudding poke cakes start with a boxed cake mix, baked as...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
16K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy