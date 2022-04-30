Summer fun returns with day camps at Hargis Christian Camp

All-you-can-eat crawfish in support of King’s Home About this Event 100% of profits will go to King’s Home, a Chelsea-based nonprofit that serves youth, women, and kids fleeing domestic violence and homelessness in Alabama. Ticket price includes all-you-can-eat crawfish. Back Forty Beer Company’s craft brews and other menu offerings will also be available for purchase. Price goes up to $35 on April 24, so buy your tickets now! Event is rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable. If you can’t join us on May 1 but would still like to donate to King’s Home, please do so on Venmo (@Kings-Home) and write “Crawfish for the King” in the description. Please also include your address in the Venmo description for your tax receipt.

CHELSEA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO