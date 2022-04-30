ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Summer fun returns with day camps at Hargis Christian Camp

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer camps are back at Camp Hargis for the first time in three years. Aaron Knight, who is heading up the revitalization of Hargis Christian Camp, said things would be in place to host kids for this year’s day camps. “Camps don’t leave a huge footprint since no...

Bham Now

Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Little Donkey & Hero Doughnuts coming to former TreeTop Family Adventure site in Chelsea

Earlier this year, the former TreeTop Family Adventure campus in Chelsea—which closed in 2020—was sold to a local developer & well-known restauranteur team for $1.5M earlier this month. Their plan? To transform the nearly six-acre property into a development with several beloved Birmingham restaurants, including Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Little Donkey and Hero Doughnuts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Family Fun Day

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm come out and enjoy the new attractions at the Weaver city park. At 11:00am the city of Weaver will have the official ribbon cutting for the Disc Golf course and Splash Pad. They invite all to enjoy great food courtesy of Chef T’s. They will have Kona Ice serving up some sweet treats. They will also be hosting a disc golf tournament. Howell Event and Party Services will be bringing out some inflatables and games as well. Prizes will be given out and they look forward a great day for all ages.
WEAVER, AL
Bham Now

Crawfish for the King Benefiting King’s Home

All-you-can-eat crawfish in support of King’s Home About this Event 100% of profits will go to King’s Home, a Chelsea-based nonprofit that serves youth, women, and kids fleeing domestic violence and homelessness in Alabama. Ticket price includes all-you-can-eat crawfish. Back Forty Beer Company’s craft brews and other menu offerings will also be available for purchase. Price goes up to $35 on April 24, so buy your tickets now! Event is rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable. If you can’t join us on May 1 but would still like to donate to King’s Home, please do so on Venmo (@Kings-Home) and write “Crawfish for the King” in the description. Please also include your address in the Venmo description for your tax receipt.
CHELSEA, AL
WHNT News 19

Wearing their Easter best: All 28 of them

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – When the doors opened Easter for services at the Albertville campus of Connect Church, something was different. Or in this case, a lot alike. Guys walking in were complimenting each other on their Easter outfits. Justin Davis is the Worship Arts Director. “You can chalk two people up to coincidence but when […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

A hungry bear peeled this Alabama tree like a banana

A good-sized tree was found peeled like a banana in Alabama, and it didn’t take long before social media commenters were blaming everything from Bigfoot to a rougaroux. However, this has happened before in the state and wildlife experts were quick to offer a sensible explanation: It was a hungry bear.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Staggs Grocery: Everyone’s favorite Alabama hole in the wall

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s a place in Florence that reads “Staggs Grocery” that isn’t a grocery store at all. Instead, it’s a small burger joint filled with locals whenever its open. Sometimes, you can even find folks who traveled from out of town just to get a taste of the breakfast menu. Many come early on Friday mornings to get in line for the homemade biscuits and chocolate gravy and stay for the company.
FLORENCE, AL

