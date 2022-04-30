ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Huddersfield fully focused on play-offs after Coventry win – Carlos Corberan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
Head coach Carlos Corberan admits Huddersfield are now fully focused on the play-offs following their 2-1 Championship win at Coventry.

Harry Toffolo curled the ball home on the stroke of half-time to put the Terriers ahead, while substitute Tino Anjorin doubled the advantage from the penalty spot with his first Huddersfield goal after Lewis O’Brien was fouled by Ben Wilson.

Viktor Gyokeres pulled a consolation goal back in stoppage-time as Huddersfield confirmed a top-four finish.

“This was a win in a very tough game,” said Corberan. “I am satisfied because the team got the three points, which was our target.

“Arriving at the end of the season winning games is always important to me.

“To be in the play-offs is excellent. I know how much our fans have suffered in the last few years and having the chance to make them proud is a special feeling for me.

“We still have one game left and we will prepare for the Bristol City game looking to get another three points. That’s the best way to prepare for what’s coming.

“Fortunately the next game is not going to be the last home game of the season, so it’s positive to finish the season with more games to play.

“It means we’ve done positive things and we can use Bristol now to prepare for the play-offs.

“It took us 20 minutes or so to get to grips with Coventry, but after we went to more of a 3-5-2 it helped us.

“The goal of Harry Toffolo was magic – it’s not normal to see goals like that from players who play in his position.

“It’s a special moment for him and a consequence of his performances. It helped increase the confidence that we could win the game.

“We showed good personality in the attack and we were strong in defence.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins felt his side paid the price for being poor in both boxes.

“It was a really good day in terms of the atmosphere, the crowd in the ground and the way we started,” said Robins.

“We played well and created a lot of chances but we didn’t take our chances until the death.

“The story of it is that we are really good in possession but we concede a chance out of possession and it ends in the back of the net.

“We’ve lost too many at home and that’s something we have to sort out.

“It is a really tough league. You can look at it a few ways – we’re not too far off the top six, but the reality is that we are quite a distance away.

“The reason for that is the bits in both boxes. We gave soft goals away today and that has cost us.

“We are 2-0 down against a miserly defence. We took a chance after six or seven that we didn’t take.

“The atmosphere has been really good and the crowd gave us everything. It was good to see it, hear it and feel it.

“The support of the club is really healthy. We have to prepare for next week and then next season and that is the challenge.

“Barnsley were in the play-offs last year and look what has happened to them. It’s a tough league and you have to be mindful of what happened to them.”

Comments / 0

