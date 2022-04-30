ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cincinnati resident running Flying Pig in Cincinnati Police Officers honor

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said that former Cincinnati resident and avid runner Jennifer Hickey will be running the Flying Pig in honor of Officer Tommy Haas. Officer Tommy Haas was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020. After many tests, treatments and surgeries, Haas had to retire...

Cincinnati, OH
