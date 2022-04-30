ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cardiff boss Steve Morison has transfer targets already lined up

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYQYR_0fPDDBqC00

Cardiff boss Steve Morison revealed that he already has players lined up to boost the Welsh club’s firepower next season.

The Bluebirds’ starting XI in a 1-1 home draw against Birmingham only boasted 11 goals between them during almost 250 collective appearances for the club this term.

In the end, it took an 82nd-minute penalty from Will Vaulks to cancel out Jeremie Bela’s first-half strike for the visitors and Morison is acting quickly to address the squad’s lack of a cutting edge ahead of 2022-23.

He said: “We have people in the building who can score goals. It’s just about confidence and getting in the right areas to take chances.

“We get into that area of the pitch by playing really good football but the top teams have the best players in that area of the pitch and we will be looking at bringing in new people to help in that respect this summer.

“We’ve got some good stuff done already recruitment wise and will be getting more done, but people are at clubs now so nothing can happen until June 1.

“Hopefully, people will be true to their word because I’m sure everybody will be pleased with the players we are bringing in.”

Morison went on to add that his side deserved a share of the spoils following a run of four straight defeats, saying: “They had one counter attack and one moment after that but I thought we dominated the game from start to finish.

“We’ve just got to get better in the final third and we saw that as clear as day. But we got the penalty and put it away, so I’m pleased the players stuck at it and gave it a right go, because I didn’t want to sign off with a loss in our last home game.”

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Jordan James missed an excellent chance to settle matters for Birmingham shortly before former Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge gave away the penalty that saw his old team snatch a share of the spoils.

But Blues boss Lee Bowyer refused to lay the blame for failing to get maximum points at James’ feet.

“The ball was put on a plate for young Jordan by Onel (Hernandez) but I won’t be criticising him because what I saw was a 17-year-old putting himself in that situation and getting himself in the box to get that chance,” Bowyer said.

“He didn’t then blast it over the bar – he was in full control and tried to do the right thing, but the ball just slid wide.

“It was the chance that would have put the game to bed, but we’ve said that so many times this season and I’m disappointed that we didn’t win the game because I felt we were the better side for large periods. We also defended really well and didn’t seem troubled in general play until they got the penalty.

“I thought we had controlled the game up to that point and should have taken full advantage of that in the first half. Then, we should have got another goal in the second half from a couple of good chances.

“But we didn’t and a 1-0 lead still leaves things open for them to get a draw and that’s what happened. We didn’t do much wrong, but it was another case of giving two points away.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Wilder: Middlesbrough in decent nick going into final game

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder believes his side’s 3-1 win against Stoke puts them in “decent nick” going into their final game. Lewis Baker scored a first-half own goal and Crooks struck in each half before Nick Powell scored a stoppage-time consolation for the Potters. The result keeps...
SOCCER
newschain

Doncaster’s relegation confirmed as they draw at Oxford

Doncaster’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. Rovers went into the game needing victory, a 29-goal swing and other results to go their way. Billy Bodin opened the scoring for Oxford in the 23rd minute, chesting the...
SOCCER
newschain

England and Man City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley retires from football

England and Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has announced her retirement from professional football. The 37-year-old is bringing the curtain down on a lengthy career that included 82 England caps. Bardsley said: “It was obviously a pretty tough decision for me to make but, after a lot of deliberation and...
FIFA
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday see off Portsmouth to book play-off place

Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs with a stylish 4-1 win over Portsmouth. A midweek victory at Fleetwood meant the Owls started the day fourth but still needing a win to guarantee a top-six finish. That looked unlikely when George Hirst, a former Wednesday...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Vaulks
Person
Lee Bowyer
Person
Neil Etheridge
Person
Steve Morison
newschain

Russia seeking to ’empty’ Donbas of people – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live in the region. “The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defence of our land, the defence of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.
EUROPE
newschain

Zelensky addresses Russians as Sweden says its airspace is violated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched into Russian in his nightly video address to urge Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expected that thousands of them would die. He said Russia has been recruiting new troops “with little motivation and little combat experience” for the units...
MILITARY
newschain

UN seeks Mariupol evacuation deal as Russian forces slowly advance

Ukraine’s forces have fought village-by-village to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations works to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#Welsh#Bluebirds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Everton boss Frank Lampard defends Anthony Gordon against diving claims

Everton manager Frank Lampard has strongly defended young forward Anthony Gordon against suggestions he is a diver. The 21-year-old was booked for simulation in the first half of last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield after referee Stuart Attwell ruled he had tried to make the most of Naby Keita’s challenge inside the penalty area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

James Anderson welcomes chance to earn England recall

James Anderson would relish the chance to help England “get back to winning Test matches” under new captain Ben Stokes. The 39-year-old seam ace was omitted from England’s West Indies tour in March, alongside fellow veteran pace star Stuart Broad. England lost the Test series without their...
SPORTS
newschain

AFC Wimbledon relegated after defeat at home to Accrington

AFC Wimbledon’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to Accrington. Goals from Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop, Michael Nottingham and John O’Sullivan proved too much for Mark Bowen’s Dons at Plough Lane. That was despite a spirited effort in...
SOCCER
newschain

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester’s European fate will not affect summer targets

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester will be in a position to sign the players they want this summer regardless of whether or not they qualify for Europe again. Rodgers has told his players to park thoughts of next week’s Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against Roma to focus on Sunday’s trip to Tottenham, but a visit to north London will keep Europe on Leicester’s minds after Spurs ended their Champions League hopes on the last day of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Boris Johnson to be interviewed on GMB for first time in five years

Boris Johnson is to be interviewed on Good Morning Britain for the first time in almost five years by the show’s presenter Susanna Reid. The Prime Minister was last interviewed on the ITV breakfast show in 2017 when he was foreign secretary. During this morning’s show, presenter Kate Garraway...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy