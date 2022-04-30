HOPE Toledo presses forward with Pre-K expansion

HOPE Toledo is waiting for much of its pledged $20 million investment to increase children’s access to pre-kindergarten education, but that hasn’t stopped the nonprofit from moving forward with expansion plans.

Officials announced that the group plans to add 14 more pre-school providers by the start of the 2022-23 school year, expanding its total roster from 10 to 24. Elisa Huss-Hage, Hope Toledo’s director of early childhood education, said schools have already been pre-approved for the added provider spots, but still must complete training and finish meeting criteria in the coming months before being granted full approval to accept pre-school students through its Pre-K Demonstration Project.

Currently, about 170 4-year-olds are enrolled in HOPE Toledo’s program, she said, adding the group could be on track next year to serve roughly 500 students. Some of that will depend on when additional funding becomes available.

Both Lucas County Commissioners and Toledo City Council members are currently mulling proposals to contribute about $1.25 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for next year while Toledo Public Schools is considering a similar proposal to expand its pre-school offerings through the nonprofit.

Funding is also coming in from area businesses, including The Andersons and ProMedica.

"We realize that there are a lot more children who need the quality early childhood educational experience than we are currently serving," Ms. Huss-Hage said. "Even with all the great stuff going on in our city with Toledo Public Schools and all the private care that families are finding, we know there are probably 1,000 children not receiving care who should be receiving care.”

One of the reasons children don’t have access to high-quality pre-school is it’s too expensive, costing some families spending up to 25 percent of their income on pre-K, Ms. Huss-Hage said. For example, the cost to send a child to pre-school through one of HOPE Toledo’s three-to-five star rating providers could cost a family roughly $10,000 a year, which equates to almost $200 a week.

Parents who qualify through HOPE Toledo’s program can have their weekly contribution reduced to between $35 and $100 a week, but even that reduced cost can be difficult for cash-strapped families, she said. And the expense, along with factors such as a lack of transportation, leads some to opt not to send their children to pre-school at all.

For providers to receive funding through the program, they’re required to follow set curricula standards, offer small classes, and center on family engagement. Their educators also have set minimum pay of $19.62 an hour for those with bachelor’s degrees and $16.35 for those with an associate’s degree.

“And there’s the other dilemma, we have teachers who have degrees who love being educators of young children, and they've chosen this as a career and they are making so little that they qualify for public assistance,” Ms. Huss-Hage said. “Even with the money that we're talking about, to me, that is as much of a worry as is the dilemma that families face because in order to get this — even at the compensation level we're suggesting — these teachers are qualifying for public assistance.”

HOPE Toledo’s president, the Rev. John Jones, said he is excited to be expanding the program less than a year after the group announced the initiative and is confident funding will be approved at the city and county levels. He recognizes the concerns raised about what will happen once the one-time coronavirus funding runs out and said his group is working to secure public and private partnerships, as well as federal funding so that the pre-school program doesn’t rest solely on the Toledo community.

“I’m thrilled about the fact that we’re having the discussion to get this funding here,” he said. “But we also know very clearly that it is a short-term answer and we are working on what that long-term answer for the sustainability of this looks like. What we do know is that what we have to continue is this broad coalition that involves public-private entities within this mix and so far we have received donations and buy-in from various grassroots organizations and businesses and so right now we’re piecing together what this long-term strategy should look like.”

Currently, there are about 30 open pre-school seats at HOPE Toledo and parents can see if they qualify for assistance by going to hope-toledo.org .