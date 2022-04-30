ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

DEC announces new recreational saltwater fishing regulations

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4kXd_0fPDC7VA00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced that new recreational saltwater fishing regulations will begin immediately when the season begins on May 1.

Specifically, the new regulations will affect the summer flounder season. According to the DEC, the changes will provide more opportunities for anglers by extending the season a total of 12 fishing days and decreasing the minimum size limit by half an inch.

Fishing season for various species begins May 1

The New York recreational summer flounder season will be open from May 1 until October 9 and anglers will be allowed four fish at a minimum size limit of 18.5 inches. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said they are excited to offer more opportunities to anglers this summer.

“DEC is pleased to announce the adoption of recreational summer flounder fishing regulations that will extend the fishing season, decrease the size limit, and provide more opportunities for anglers to take home one of New York’s most sought-after saltwater fish,” Commissioner Seggos said. “New York State will continue to work with our coastwide partners to enact conservation measures for summer flounder to ensure an accessible and sustainable fishery for years to come.”

New York State’s new recreational regulations for summer flounder are now the same as Connecticut’s regulations in order to maintain consistency in the Long Island Sound and maximize the benefit to recreational anglers and associated industries.

DEC adopts new freshwater fishing regulations

DEC’s rulemaking is necessary for the State to remain in compliance with recent changes to recreational summer flounder initiated by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The complete text of the rulemaking is available on DEC’s website.

DEC is accepting comments on the regulations from May 18 through July 18. Written comments can be sent by mail to Rachel Sysak at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation located at 123 Kings Park Boulevard in Kings Park or by email to fw.marine@dec.ny.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
WIBX 950

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Saltwater Fish#Dec
WIBX 950

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke’s jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help hold him up as Clarke hit the court.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBX 950

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A massive drought-starved reservoir on the Colorado River has become so depleted that Las Vegas now is pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead where other states downstream don’t have access. The Southern Nevada Water Authority announced this week that its Low Lake Level...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy