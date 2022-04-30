ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury

By Erika McGuire
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Police are investigating a vehicle theft and single-vehicle collision with injury that occurred Saturday afternoon near the intersection of North Stadium Boulevard and Primrose Drive.

Around 11 a.m., officers observed a passenger vehicle on Texas Avenue. They determined it was the same vehicle reported stolen at 6:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ria Street.

There was a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of North Stadium Boulevard and Primrose Drive.

The Columbia Fire Department and emergency medical services responded to the scene to provide medical aid to the two inside the stolen car, a Chrysler 200.

One was identified as Thomas Nida, 18 of Columbia and the second occupant was a juvenile. Both were taken by officers to a local hospital for medical evaluation and the juvenile has since been released to parents.

Nida was arrested for tampering in the second degree.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided at a later time.

