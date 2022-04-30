4 takeaways from Jets drafting Micheal Clemons

The Jets used their final pick of the 2022 NFL draft to add to their defensive line depth, selecting Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons with the 117th pick.

Clemons was an integral part of a Texas A&M defensive line that was among the better units in the SEC in 2021. He joins first-round pick Jermaine Johnson as a pass rusher who has the potential to help Jeff Ulbrich’s defense right off the bat.

Let’s take a closer look at what Clemons brings to the table with four takeaways.

More depth for the defensive line

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Adding a defensive end didn’t seem like much of a need after trading back into the first round to pick Johnson, but the Jets deemed Clemons too valuable to pass up. He led Texas A&M in quarterback hurries with 13 and finished with seven sacks last season. With two rookie pass rushers, Robert Saleh said the Jets will now use John Franklin-Myers on the interior for passing situations. Franklin-Myers will play on the outside for running situations.

Impactful against the run

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Clemons is more than just a pass rusher. He was disruptive as a run defender for Texas A&M in 2021, finishing the year with 11 tackles for loss. Clemons had at least one tackle for loss in seven of the 10 games he appeared in, including 3.5 stops in the backfield against LSU in the Aggies’ regular-season finale.

Senior Bowl participation gave the Jets an evaluation

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Clemons took part in this year’s Senior Bowl, which gave the Jets a prime opportunity to make an in-person evaluation. Clemons played on a talented Texas A&M defensive line and didn’t garner as much attention as some of his teammates. Getting another look at Clemons in Mobile, in addition to his impressive film, likely left New York comfortable enough to pick him.

Leadership qualities

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Clemons was one of the more respected players in Texas A&M’s locker room and was voted by his teammates as a captain for his final season with the program. Clemons went on to earn Defensive MVP for the year and also received the Defensive Leadership Award at the team’s postseason banquet. Clemons ran into some off-the-field issues during his time at Texas A&M, but managed to endear himself to his teammates as a positive presence on and off the field.