DOVER, Del. — Chris Buescher posted the fastest lap in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. Buescher’s lap of 160.149 mph in the second round of qualifying Saturday was good enough for the first pole position of his NASCAR career. It also marks RFK Racing’s first pole award since May 2017 with 180 starts in between. Denny Hamlin will start alongside Buescher in the front row, posting a lap at 159.744 mph.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO