ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping teenage intern, reports say

By David Luces
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- A former Idaho lawmaker was convicted Friday of raping a teenage intern, following a trial during which the victim walked out of the courtroom in the middle of testimony, according to multiple media reports. Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old...

www.silive.com

Comments / 15

Seraphim McCune
2d ago

Wait ... why wasn't a mistrial declared? You have an absolute right to question your accuser, but she denied him that right. I don't care whether he did or didn't do it. We have constitutional protections that weren't protected here.

Reply
5
Chillin
2d ago

wait..... how can he be convicted if they could not even cross examine her??? I'm not saying he isn't guilty or guilty, this is just not due process. he has the right to face and question his accuser!

Reply(2)
4
Rachel Derrick
2d ago

Oh but Idaho is such a just state that fights for our rights. Ya right. Bunch of pedephiles. I’m not saying the whole Moran thing is all that but a lot of that happens here inside of the church. This state continues to let it go because most of the high ranking Idaho government is Mormon. There should be a difference between Church & State but there’s not.

Reply
4
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

How Aaron Von Ehlinger’s Guilty Verdict Could’ve Been Avoided

A jury of his peers has convicted former state representative Aaron Von Ehlinger of rape. He was found not guilty of another felony charge brought against him by Ada County prosecutors. It took the jury two days and just over eleven hours to get their verdict. We all must ponder how this terrible situation could've simply been avoided if someone had followed common sense and basic Idaho morality.
ADA COUNTY, ID
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Intern#Sentencing#Media Outlet#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Republican#Statehouse
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game still searching for individual responsible for illegally killing trumpeter swan near local campground

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near the Oneida Narrows in Franklin County earlier this year. Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground. An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
51K+
Followers
33K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy