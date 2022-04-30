ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 takeaways from the Jets drafting Max Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2da4WP_0fPDAnMj00

The Jets used one of their two fourth-round picks to bolster their offensive line depth, selecting Louisiana tackle Max Mitchell with the 111th pick.

Mitchell was the best offensive lineman for one of the best Group of 5 teams in the nation in 2021, earning himself countless postseason accolades and plenty of pre-draft attention as a draft combine participant.

Let’s take a closer look at the Jets’ newest offensive lineman with four takeaways.

Impressive resume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f57n9_0fPDAnMj00
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell dominated for Louisiana as a junior and earned a bevy of postseason accolades as a result. Mitchell was named a second-team Walter Camp All-American and the Associated Press pegged him as a third-team All-American. Mitchell also earned first-team All-Sun Belt recognition.

Versatility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jg6d_0fPDAnMj00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell played on both sides of the offensive line during his college career, and he will bring that versatility with him to the NFL. Mekhi Becton has dealt with injuries throughout his career and George Fant’s contract expires at the end of next season. Mitchell has value as a swing tackle.

Good grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zpkgg_0fPDAnMj00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell was a Pro Football Focus sweetheart in 2021, grading out as the best tackle in pass protection after allowing just 13 quarterback pressures in 859 snaps. PFF also named Mitchell its Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

Trouble for Conor McDermott?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oPaC_0fPDAnMj00
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

The Jets re-signed McDermott largely because of his ability to play both tackle positions. Mitchell can do the same and comes at a much cheaper cost. New York guaranteed only $200,000 of McDermott’s base salary for 2022. Joe Douglas could decide to move on from the veteran if McDermott doesn’t fare well during training camp and the preseason.

