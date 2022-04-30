ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Jets take Max Mitchell with 111th pick

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
The Jets waited until the fourth round to draft an offensive lineman, using the 111th pick on OT Max Mitchell.

Mitchell was a three-year starter at Louisiana. He was a Sun Belt First Team All-Conference selection in 2021 as a senior, allowing just 13 pressures over 859 snaps at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus. PFF also named him the highest-graded tackle in the nation.

Mitchell gives the Jets sorely needed depth behind Mekhi Becton and George Fant. The two are expected to be New York’s starting tackles in 2022, though it’s unclear which side of the line each will occupy as Becton works his way back from a knee injury.

Mitchell also played guard in college and said he is open to lining up wherever the Jets need him.

