K-State Mourns the Passing of Steve Douglas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched six shutout innings and the New York Yankees manufactured just enough runs to beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 for their eighth straight win. Cole scattered five hits and two walks while striking out six. Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his fifth save, helping the Yankees improve to 15-6 on the season. It's just the fifth time since 1959 that they've won at least 15 of their first 21 games. Carlos Hernandez took the loss for the Royals, allowing two earned runs and three in all on four hits and five walks in four innings.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO