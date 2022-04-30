ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State Mourns the Passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, recently passed away (April 26)...

K-State’s Thompson, Yeast Selected in 2022 NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson and defensive back Russ Yeast were selected during the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Thompson was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 247th selection, while Yeast was chosen six picks later – No. 253 – by the Los Angeles Rams.
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois;...
3 students killed returning from storm chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) —Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Sooners Explode For 19 Runs, Take Series At KU

No. 1 Oklahoma took the series at Kansas with a 19-0 run-rule win over the Jayhawks on Saturday in five innings. It was OU's 35th win by mercy rule in 45 games. The Sooner bats exploded for 19 runs on 15 hits in the game, capped by a 12-run fifth inning. Super seniors Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam and sophomore Tiare Jennings all homered in the game. It marked the 23rd game this season that OU has homered three-plus times.
Wild car video from Andover, Kan. tornado

The majority of sports betting will be run through the 4 state-owned casinos which can partner with Sportsbook platforms to allow for onsite & online betting. Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest. Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT. Actress, director, singer, and dancer...
Yankees shut out the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched six shutout innings and the New York Yankees manufactured just enough runs to beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 for their eighth straight win. Cole scattered five hits and two walks while striking out six. Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his fifth save, helping the Yankees improve to 15-6 on the season. It's just the fifth time since 1959 that they've won at least 15 of their first 21 games. Carlos Hernandez took the loss for the Royals, allowing two earned runs and three in all on four hits and five walks in four innings.
KDHE: 7,849 abortions performed in Kansas in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas saw a 4.1% increase in the number of abortions performed in the state in 2021 compared with 2020, with more Missouri residents but fewer Oklahoma and Texas residents coming into the state to terminate their pregnancies. A preliminary report Tuesday from the Kansas Department...
Royals fall again to the Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past the Royals 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth, giving Judge five homers in his last five games and eight on the year. Clarke Schmidt earned the win in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino, and Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dylan Coleman took the loss in relief for Kansas City.
Here are the top 10 high schools in Kansas, according to US News

U.S. News is out with its list of the best high schools in Kansas and across the nation. The rankings include data from nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kansas rankings:. 1) Sumner Academy KC. 2) Blue Valley North. 3) Shawnee Mission...
KU’s Kyron Johnson heads to Philadelphia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ DE Kyron Johnson is in the league after being selected by the Eagles. He led the Kansas defense with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. In 655 snaps played, he did not commit a single penalty. Pro Football Focus named...
