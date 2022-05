The St. Louis Cardinals will not have Nolan Arenado available to play Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had his two-game suspension for his role in the brawls against the New York Mets this past Wednesday reduced to one game. Arenado will serve that suspension Saturday. Arenado is expected to be back in the lineup for the Cardinals on Sunday versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO