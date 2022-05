Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The scope of workplace surveillance exploded during the pandemic as millions of workers turned their homes into offices. Some managers, accustomed to keeping tabs on their employees by walking past their desks, had to improvise by installing software on corporate laptops to monitor the keystrokes, mouse movement, and screen activity of their remote workforce.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO