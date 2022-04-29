ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going back to non-foldable?

By Chris5626
 4 days ago

I've got a Z Fold 3, I've been a little tempted by some non-foldable phones on the market and I'm wondering what the thoughts of other Fold 3 users are when it comes to whether or not they could return to a non-foldable phone and if they would if there are...

Android Central

Phone locking itself

Put the device in safe mode and monitor it if it does the same thing. Welcome to Android Central! Do you have a case on? Or is there anything magnetic nearby? I ask this in case it could be inappropriately activating the smartcover sensor. No. I have no case. And...
Android Central

Nine things to do with your new OnePlus Nord N20

The Nord N20 is our new favorite budget Android phone for lots of reasons. Aside from having some pretty unbelievable hardware specs and design for the price, it also includes the feature-rich Oxygen OS 11.3 at launch with the promise of an upgrade to Oxygen OS 12 in the near future.
Android Central

Autosync not working, youtube app doesn't recognize my google account

Yes finally this did the trick. But I got message that some services were stopped after reboot. I just clicked OK..hope it will reboot those services too. Now everything works like it was used to. Thank you so much. So, what you think that happened?. Originally Posted by paparazzo79. Thank...
Android Central

Did Google hold the Galaxy Watch 4 back to help the Pixel Watch?

In August 2021, fans of smartwatches got what many of us had always hoped for: a Samsung wearable with Google's software. The watch aimed to usher in this new era of Android wearables was the Galaxy Watch 4 series, running a Samsung and Google co-developed Wear OS 3. It had the core bits of the prior generation of Wear OS software, except for one glaring omission: Google Assistant.
Android Central

Pixel 6 Problems

I am an owner of pixel 6 from March. In this one month I encountered a lot of problems with battery life, display issues and all my photos disappeared. Battery life is really bad, I have to charge my phone every day without much use. Display issues come forward unlocking...
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Apple Insider

Apple Together group invokes Steve Jobs as it protests Return to Work policy

The Apple Together group has published an open letter objecting to Apple's requiring people to return to working in the office, and argues that Steve Jobs would have listened to them. Apple Together is the group of Apple employees that began with the #AppleToo movement, and which organized a retail...
Ryan Erickson

Scrum 101: Capacity Planning

Without people, the work within any project will fail. Planning the right amount of people-hours to get the tasks done is imperative to success. Welcome to the first of several forthcoming posts covering the Agile framework of Scrum project management. The specific word, Scrum, is notorious for being considered a software-only project management method. However, I’m of the camp that it’s not- it’s an excellent tool for almost any project. The great thing about it is that it’s rooted in Agile, which itself means to be malleable. By extension, Scrum is also malleable and can be shaped to fit any situation (within reason, that is).
Android Central

Wallpaper not looking right?

What resolution is the wallpaper you're using? Perhaps the wallpaper is too short or too narrow for the dimensions so it's being stretched to fit like Windows desktop wallpaper does. I'm not sure. I just thought ones from galaxy store would automatically adjust.
Android Central

MQTT longitude and latitude MAP representation at Mobile phone

Dear, I briefly comment on the project. I am using a SIM7000 module (global positioning + LTE-M and NB-IoT) on a Shield board together with an Arduino UNO. Through the latter I send the AT commands to the SIM7000 module through Software Serial. Every x time I get the latitude and longitude values , and I publish them through the MQTT protocol in a broker in the cloud.
Android Central

Warning: Tab S8 Ultra w/Book cover Keyboard

So I had my Tab S8 Ultra for 8 days. On the 6th day I was using it on a sturdy snack table, with the keyboard, while sitting on my couch. I should have known better because I had read of another user doing the same thing. While using it...
Android Central

Galaxy S10 - Annoying gray info bar

Try going into your settings then apps. Find Bixby and block notifications. Try going into your settings then apps. Find Bixby and block notifications. Could you post a screenshot? It sounds like a Toast Notification and you can try changing the value in the Accessibility Settings - Time to take action.
Android Central

A51: Viewing files via USB extremely slow since last update

Is anyone else experiencing extremely slow performance viewing files via USB since the last update ? It was always a bit sluggy, but since the last Samsung/Android update (now on Kernel version 4.14.113 of april 5, 2022) it's become unbearably slow. It manifests when I connect my A51 to my PC via USB cable, then use Windows Explorer to view the contents of the DCIM/Camera folder.
Android Central

How to use Bitmoji on Gboard

Google's Emoji Kitchen is pretty awesome, but you can have equally as much fun, if not more, with Bitmoji on Gboard. After creating a custom avatar within the app, you can connect your Bitmoji account to Gboard and send stickers in conversations. You don't even need to switch to the Bitmoji keyboard, as there is an option to use Bitmoji within Gboard itself. Here's how you can use Bitmoji on Gboard.
Android Central

acer chromebook 514

Welcome to Android Central! From Google Translate: "it is an acer chromebook but off the top of my head 514 not sure search div programs and how to install because I do get a zip but then I can't get any further or it's very small for a phone bvd"
