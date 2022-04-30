ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

30th Tyrtle Beach Plunge raises over $20,000 for youth activities

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents of Steuben County and surrounding areas traveled to bath yesterday to celebrate the 30th annual Tyrtle Beach Plunge.

The plunge was taken by this year’s jumper, Bath Central School Music Director Neil Bryson. Accompanied by two drones and an encouraging crowd, Bryson was the latest in a long line of notable people who have taken the plunge to raise money for Steuben County youth activities.

As a result of the plunge, Bryson helped raise over $20,000, adding to the total of over $760,000 raised throughout the history of the event.

Bryson is a graduate of Haverling High School, following in the footsteps of previous jumpers such as state and local leaders in County Manager Jack Wheeler, and law enforcement officials in Sheriff Jim Allard.

All donations from the fundraiser will be distributed to non-profit grassroots community programs that serve young people up to 18 years of age.

