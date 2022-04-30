ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement

By Wayne Sterling, Alaa Elassar, CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — Basketball Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer is retiring after 50 years as a women's college head coach. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights coach, who led Cheyney State, Iowa, and Rutgers to 1,055 wins, four Final Fours and 28 NCAA Tournament appearances, announced her retirement on Saturday....

