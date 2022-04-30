ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins select Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in fourth round

By Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

The Dolphins' revamped receiving corps just added another newcomer.

The Dolphins drafted Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma on Saturday in the fourth round, No. 125 overall.

Ezukanma, pronounced "ez-zoo-comma," is 6-feet-2 and 209 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GND8_0fPD8GOP00

His position coach will be former Dolphins and Patriots receiver Wes Welker, who also attended Texas Tech.

"He’s a Red Raider," Ezukanma said. "He’s Red Raider blood just like me, so a lot of contact throughout the process and with Wes Welker taking a chance on me and the Miami franchise, I appreciate them so much.”

Ezukanma suffered a broken arm in spring practice last year but recovered and was named second-team all-conference.

He had 48 receptions for 706 yards (a 14.7 average) and four touchdowns in 11 games. In 2020, Ezukanma had 46 catches for 748 yards (16.3 average) and six TDs. He also has special teams experience.

For his career, Ezukanma had 138 catches for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns over 35 games. He was the 15th Red Raider since 2000 to record at least 2,000 receiving yards in a career.

“I’m a versatile guy," Ezukanma said. "I feel like I can fit in right where Jaylen Waddle — the way he can take the ball out of the backfield as well as be a deep threat down the field, but also just a versatile guy with RAC ability and YAC ability — yards after contact and run after the catch. You can put me anywhere on the field and I feel like I can help the team in any situation.”

Ezukanma shares an alma mater with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who helped him prepare for the draft.

“It was a cool experience," Ezukanma said. "I went out to the place he works out at and worked out twice actually. The first time I went over there and we worked out, he was very encouraging. He was letting me know the grind doesn’t stop here. Basically you’re going to get drafted and you’re going to be grinding until the next offseason, and with that, you got to stay hungry and be the first one into the film room and have a note or pen whenever you’re learning anything. And just be a sponge throughout the process because they are looking for that and they want to see you be the first in line in every situation.”

Ezukanma, whose family is of Nigerian descent, is from Fort Worth, where he grew up as one of seven siblings.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote, "Productive three-year starter with desired combination of size and foot quickness. Ezukanma has enough speed to get down the field and challenge coverage while displaying an innate sense for protecting and finishing contested catches underneath. The route tree has been limited by scheme, but he's not as polished with the routes he runs as he should be for his experience level. Size, ball skills and toughness work in his favor as a quality backup with some upside."

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins select Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in fourth round

