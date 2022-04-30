ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks once again required on BART

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA (Apr. 30, 2022) — The BART Board of Directors have approved a temporary amendment to the District’s Code of Conduct to require riders to wear masks in paid areas of the system with limited exceptions. This requirement applies to trains and all portions...

KRON4 News

Concerns arise over SF plan to stop retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More police will now be available to deter retail theft in the City of San Francisco, police said Thursday at a press conference in SF’s Chinatown. However, not everyone thinks that more police is the answer The city’s latest attempt to curtail retail theft is the 10A program.  Like the current […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Only 15% of Eligible Californians Have Received Second COVID-19 Booster

Just about 15% of the nearly 6.6 million eligible CA residents 50 years and older have gotten their second booster. According to a recent report from the California Public Health Department, the vast majority of the state's residents that could receive another COVID-19 booster haven't — a figure that's in line with national figures, which show only between 10% and 14% of eligible Americans 50 years and older have receieved a second COVID-19 booster, per the CDC. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sideshow takes over downtown streets

SAN FRANCISCO - A sideshow startled residents in downtown San Francisco early Sunday morning. The mayhem allegedly happened around 12:30 a.m. at Main and Harrison, near the Bay Bridge. Video shows a large crowd gathered as cars screeched through the intersection. "We were woken up by fireworks at 12:28, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID-19 Transmission Rates on the Rise in Bay Area

COVID-19 transmission rates are back up to the medium level in some Bay Area counties, according to the CDC. In San Mateo County, the positivity rate is near 6% with nearly 800 new cases in the past day, but what they’re not seeing is the ICU hospital beds filled with COVID patients for the most severe cases.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Cinco de Mayo bike ride + lowrider car show & cruise. For the third year in a row, the big Cinco de Mayo street fair in the Mission has been canceled. So while we wait for this community festival to return, the San Francisco Lowrider Council comes to the rescue with a weeklong series of events with a purpose. On Sunday, May 1, the lowriders trade in their gas guzzlers for pedal-powered two-wheelers and host a “Bike Ride Out” fundraiser for the Mission Food Hub with free breakfast burritos, followed by a group ride to the de Young (with free museum admission) and then back to the Mission for a free early dinner. A week later, all the lowriders gather together to flex their four-wheelers at a free six-hour classic car show before they head out to “cruise and dine” Mission Street in support of local restaurants between Cesar Chavez and 22nd. Bike Ride Out: Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Car Show & Cruise; Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Both events start at John O’Connell High School, 20th and Harrison, S.F., Free. @sanfranciscolowridercouncil.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Water capped for parts of Contra Costa, Alameda counties

The board of the East Bay Municipal Utility District, or EBMUD, voted 6-1 on Tuesday to seek a 10% reduction in water use, the first restriction since 2016. According to EBMUD board member John Coleman, this restriction will affect 1.4 million residents in parts of both Contra Costa and Alameda counties, including the city of Berkeley. Coleman added that the mandate comes after the driest January to March on record. The district’s goal is to have an adequate and reliable water supply for its customers for the upcoming year.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Opinion: A short history of the S.F. Police Officers Association

Few opponents of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin have been more outspoken, or more angry at him, than the Police Officers Association. During his campaign to become DA, Boudin was described by the POA as the “#1 choice of criminals and gang members.” More recently, the POA has blamed Boudin for low morale and higher crime rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

