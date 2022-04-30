ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, CA

Clayton Police Report for April 2022

By The Pioneer
pioneerpublishers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 20 – N. Mitchell Canyon Rd. No Injuries. April 21 – Marsh Creek Rd./Greystone Ln. No Injuries. April 25 – 1500 Kirker Pass Rd. April 2 – 5400 Clayton Rd. Petty Theft. A 21-year-old Antioch female was arrested after officers responded to a call for service. She was...

pioneerpublishers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday. When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Clayton, CA
Clayton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clayton Police Report#Cruelty To Child#Vandalisms
The Independent

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
Fox News

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$1M in jewelry stolen from JC Penney, Sam's Club in California: AG

OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of $1 million in jewelry has been stolen from JC Penney and Sam's Club stores throughout California, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday. The suspects entered stores by breaking and entering though exterior doors and stealing high-end jewelry in Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, and Tulare counties, Bonta said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy