There is a plenty of anticipation ahead of the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Last year's NASCAR at Dover race ended up being a monumental one, with Alex Bowman getting the checkered flag as four Hendrick Motorsports drivers placed 1-2-3-4. Hendricks will be well-represented yet again at "The Monster Mile," but victory is far from guaranteed. Chase Elliott, who placed third last year, is the only Hendrick team member with a win this season, making the playing field level heading into NASCAR at Dover 2022. The NASCAR Dover green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO