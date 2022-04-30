ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins' Max Kepler: Not starting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kepler isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Dan Hayes of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Rays look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Garlick smashes 2 homers, Twins lineup erupts to even series with Rays

Kyle Garlick hit two home runs and Max Kepler delivered three RBI to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Garlick provided offense early for the Twins, hitting a home run in the first inning off Tampa starter Shane McClanahan. Although McClanahan went on to strike out 12 batters on the afternoon, Chris Archer was just as good, limiting the Rays to one run and two hits and three walks over four innings of work.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Kenta Maeda apologizes to Minnesota Twins for his presence

One could understand why Kenta Maeda would have wanted to be in the Minnesota Twins dugout. He is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, hoping to return to the roster in September. With the Twins in Tampa Bay while he is rehabbing in Florida, it made sense for Maeda to stop by to say hello.
MLB
Yardbarker

Garrett Whitlock to make third start of season for Red Sox against Angels on Wednesday

Garrett Whitlock will make his third start of the season for the Red Sox in Wednesday night’s game against the Angels at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora said Saturday. After opening the year in Boston’s bullpen as a multi-inning reliever, Whitlock moved into the starting rotation on April 23 and has made two starts against the Rays and Blue Jays on the road. Over 16 2/3 total innings of work, the right-hander has posted a miniscule 0.54 ERA and 2.20 FIP to go along with four walks and 20 strikeouts.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rays and Twins play, winner claims 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (12-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-9, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (0-0, 3.48 ERA, .97 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rays: Josh Fleming (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Drives in four runs

Polanco went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rays. Polanco entered the contest with only two hits over his previous five games, but he erupted for four hits to power Minnesota's offense during the series finale in Tampa Bay. It's been a slow start to 2022 for the 28-year-old, and he now has a .195/.303/.338 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs through 21 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Walks five in no-decision

Gibson didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-1 win against the Mets, permitting an unearned run on two hits and five walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Gibson dealt with some traffic on the bases thanks to a season-high five walks but prevented New York from crossing the plate until his own fifth-inning error brought home a run and prompted his removal. The 34-year-old has been adequate in four starts since firing seven scoreless frames with 10 strikeouts in his first start, now possessing a 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 27.2 innings. He's currently slated to face New York again sometime next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Exits with tight calf

The Twins announced that Garlick was removed in the third inning of Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to right calf tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-1 with a base hit, a walk and a run before departing. Garlick's injury looked to have occurred at some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Twins' Gilberto Celestino idle Monday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Nick Gordon is replacing Celestino in left field and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gordon for 6.8 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Twins to Maeda: Thanks for not showing up

ST. PETERSBURG -- It takes nearly two hours to drive from the Twins’ Minor League complex in Fort Myers, Fla., to Tropicana Field -- and ﻿Kenta Maeda﻿ made that trek to join the Twins because he missed his teammates when he remained in Fort Myers after Spring Training to continue his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches three times

Schwarber drew three walks and stole a base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies were no-hit but Schwarber drew a walk in each of his three plate appearances. He's still batting .164 but he improved his on-base percentage to a respectable .300 through 80 plate appearances. The lefty slugger is 3-for-20 (.150) over his last seven games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ

