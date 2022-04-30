ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals' Kodi Whitley: Yields run Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Whitley allowed a run on three hits and struck out two in one inning during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
Field Level Media

Cardinals’ Odds Hit by DeAndre Hopkins Suspension

The NFL’s six-game suspension of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led several sportsbooks to shift their futures odds for the Arizona Cardinals. DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet and WynnBet told Field Level Media that the news did not impact the Cardinals’ Super Bowl odds. However, several sportsbooks did shift other futures markets.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Diamondbacks#Era
The Associated Press

Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays beginning Monday night, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. “This is obviously what I had hoped for,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Fortunate that we’re in the position that we’re all able to be here.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches three times

Schwarber drew three walks and stole a base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Mets. The Phillies were no-hit but Schwarber drew a walk in each of his three plate appearances. He's still batting .164 but he improved his on-base percentage to a respectable .300 through 80 plate appearances. The lefty slugger is 3-for-20 (.150) over his last seven games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh-inning solo shot sandwiched in between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Robert Dugger: Designated for assignment

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Dugger's contract was selected Sunday, but he'll exit both the active and 40-man rosters just one day later. He soaked up 5.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven, but he could wind up waiting a while for his next opportunity now that he's off the 40-man roster.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Clears protocols, but not activated

Mejia (illness) rejoined the Rays on Sunday after completing a quarantine and clearing all virus-related protocols, but he remains on the COVID-19 injured list, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Because he's been away from the team for just over a week, Mejia may need a few days...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Moves to IL

The Rays placed Choi on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to loose bodies in his right elbow. Injuries of these kind can often require an arthroscopic procedure, but the Rays have yet to decide if Choi will need any sort of procedure to address the elbow issue. Regardless, his placement on the IL means he won't be eligible for reinstatement until May 8, which likely leaves Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez in line to serve as the Rays' primary first basemen for at least the next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in the health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Return date unknown

Bryant (back) played catch Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has yet to swing a bat since hitting the injured list, and Sunday marked his first reported activity of any kind since first being sidelined. While it remains possible that he returns when initially eligible Friday, that doesn't seem overly likely given that Bryant mentioned the possibility of going on a rehab assignment before being activated. Sam Hilliard should continue to receive an uptick in playing time in Bryant's absence, though he has played exclusively against right-handed pitchers this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable for when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Designated for assignment

Gutierrez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. With roster sizes dropping from 28 men to 26, the Orioles decided to move on from Gutierrez. The 27-year-old has gone 4-for-28 from the plate this season, adding one extra-base hit and three RBI over 12 games. He will now report to Triple-A Norfolk, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy