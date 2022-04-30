ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Records fifth steal

Edman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. Edman...

dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Snap 2-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Tigers

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, led by home runs from Justin Turner and Chris Taylor. The Dodgers avoided what would have been their first stretch of three consecutive losses since July 21-23, 2021. The Interleague matchup at Dodger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. “For...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

LINE: Cardinals -165, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. St. Louis is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL. Arizona is 9-12 overall...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson sitting on Sunday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Torkelson will take a seat after Detroit announced Harold Castro as Sunday's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 38 batted balls this season, Torkelson has recorded a 10.5% barrel rate and a .241...
DETROIT, MI
MLB

After early results, Edman returns to leadoff

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals' new leadoff hitter -- for the time being, at least -- is the same as the old one. Tommy Edman, who took 525 of his 641 at-bats from the leadoff spot in 2021, is back at the top of St. Louis' lineup after being moved down in the order early in the season. Even though Edman ranked second in the National League with 41 doubles last season, the Cardinals were unhappy with his low walk rate (38 in 691 plate appearances) and his sagging on-base percentage (.308).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tommy Edman
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breaks tie with solo shot

Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cardinals. Marte broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, leading off the inning with a homer off Miles Mikolas. The homer was just the first of the season for Marte, who's still hitting a miserable .146/.211/.256 on the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers in back-to-back games

Ahmed went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. Ahmed has hit safely in five of seven games since returning from a shoulder injury. He's homered in three of the last four contests, though each one has been a solo shot. The shortstop has added four RBI, four runs scored and a pair of doubles in 23 plate appearances. Ahmed figures to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop, at least until Josh Rojas (oblique) returns.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Madison Bumgarner had funny ‘advice’ for Paul Goldschmidt after home run

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner trolled St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt after hitting a home run off of him. Madison Bumgarner was on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Apr. 29, as they took on the St. Louis Cardinals. In the first inning, Bumgarner faced off against former Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. After a lengthy battle, Goldschmidt won by hitting a home run to center field to give the Cardinals the 1-0 lead.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in Friday's loss

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. Goldschmidt's lone hit of the game left the yard in the first inning. That stretched the first baseman's hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's batting .471 (16-for-34) with nine RBI and four runs scored. The surge has him up to a .293/.361/.387 slash line with a homer, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 19 contests this season. Outside of a dip in power, the rest of his numbers are right where they should be.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Slugs third homer in loss

Hosmer went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Pirates. The Padres were held scoreless through three innings before Hosmer delivered a three-run shot in the fourth to give his team a brief lead. The long ball was his third in the past five games after he failed to go deep through his first 15 contests of the campaign. The power surge has added value to an already impressive season for Hosmer -- he leads MLB with a .389 average and is tied for third with 28 hits.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar batting second Monday

The Miami Marlins listed Jesus Aguilar as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aguilar will bat second and play first base Monday while Garret Cooper takes a turn at designated hitter, Avisail Garcia moves up into right field, Briand Anderson drops to third base, and Joey Wendle takes a seat.
MIAMI, FL

