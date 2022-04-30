Angels' Max Stassi: Not in lineup

Rojas (oblique) will soon begin a rehab assignment and is expected back in the majors during Arizona's upcoming homestand, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Rojas, who has been getting at-bats in extended spring training games, will play for "one or maybe two games" at Triple-A Reno. The rehab assignment likely rules out a return while the Diamondbacks finish a road trip in Miami, but Rojas could make his season debut at some point during the nine-game homestand that begins Friday against Colorado. He played seven innings at shortstop Saturday, but that was to ensure he's comfortable moving around the infield if needed. Lovullo indicated Rojas will see most of his innings at third base.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO