KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Downtown revitalization is something that is said a lot, but there are not many who think about how difficult the task is. Well, there has been a lot of struggle for vendors at a newly-opened flea market in downtown Killeen. Part of the issue is, there is harldy anyone who goes downtown, but the vendors are hoping to change that.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO