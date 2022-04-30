ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Luke Combs Confirms “Middle Of Somewhere” Fall Tour Dates

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aN3Dd_0fPD5CTC00

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs, has confirmed some upcoming tour dates for this fall and his Middle Of Somewhere Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (May 6) to the general public and the dates will support Combs’ forthcoming new LP, Growin’ Up, which is set to drop on June 24.

Stops on the upcoming tour include dates in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Albany, New York; Charleston, South Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; and many more. Fans can check out the full list of dates here below.

Special guests on the upcoming string of dates include Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade, and Lainey Wilson. And the tickets for the shows, Combs has announced, will be marked at pre-pandemic (pre-inflation) prices.

Of the upcoming tour and pre-pandemic ticket prices, Combs said in a press statement, “I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets. So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

See the full list of dates below.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on sale next Friday, May 6 at 10:00 am

local time

May 1—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 5—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans JazzFest

May 21—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High* (SOLD OUT)

May 29—Napa Valley, CA—BottleRock

June 4—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field*

July 7—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 8—Quebec City, QC—Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

July 9—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 3—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 16—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+

September 17—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+

September 22—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 23—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 30—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+

October 1—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+

October 14—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^

October 15—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^

October 21—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)

October 22—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)

October 28—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^

October 29—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^

November 4—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 5—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 12—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center%

December 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center%

*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced

Photo by Zack Massey / Sony Music Nashville

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
South Carolina State
Loudwire

Staind Announce September 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

While Aaron Lewis has spent much of the year touring solo, he will reunite with his Staind bandmates in September. The group officially ended their hiatus in 2019, playing their first show in five years at the 2019 Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Since that reunion, there's been talk of Staind working on new music with Lewis suggesting in May 2021 that he felt a new album would arrive in 2022. While there's been no word on an album as of yet, there are now fall tour dates with the month of September seemingly reserved for Staind on Lewis' calendar.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Ann Peebles’ 1992 Show with the Legendary Hi Rhythm Section Gets a Belated Release

(Memphis International Records) Even with a handful of well-known almost classics, Ann Peebles was never a household name. Rather, as a member of the Hi Records roster along with Otis Clay, Syl Johnson, Al Green, and others, she knocked out some terrific, timeless soul that sounds as fresh today as when it was recorded nearly 50 years ago. Having the talented Hi Rhythm Section along to provide the extra dollop of grease that made Green’s music so much a representation of the ’70s Memphis R&B sound surely helped.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Luke Combs
American Songwriter

3 Years After the Release of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Embarks on His First-Ever Tour

For the first time ever, Lil Nas X is going on tour. The Grammy-Award-winning singer has released tour dates for his Long Live Montero Tour in both North America and Europe. The North America leg will kick off on September 6 at The Filmore and run through October. Then, after a brief pause, Lil Nas X will begin the European portion of the tour on November 8 in Amsterdam.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Jason Aldean Is His Own Worst Critic When It Comes to Songwriting

Scroll through the track list of Jason Aldean's latest double album Macon, Georgia, and you won't find any songwriting credits from the Georgia native. In fact, the last time Aldean's name was listed as a songwriter was on his 2009 album Wide Open on a song called "Keep the Girl." And there's a reason for that: He's extremely tough on himself.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#New Orleans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tease First New Album in 9 Years

Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans’ heads were rolling when the annoucement came that the group has new music on the way. Set for release this fall, their upcoming album via Secretly Canadian will be their first album since Mosquito in 2013. The indie group announced a pair of accompanying headlining shows in New York and Los Angeles for the upcoming album.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

Kiss legend Peter Criss to come out of retirement for one night only

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, who left the band in 1980 and officially retired from touring in 2017, is to return to the stage. Criss, who is 76, will appear with Australian rockers Sisters Doll during their performance at The Cutting Room in New York on May 22. The band, originally from Collie, Western Australia but now residing in Melbourne, will be in New York as part of a US tour that also takes in shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Full dates below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy