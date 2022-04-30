Luke Combs Confirms “Middle Of Somewhere” Fall Tour Dates

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs, has confirmed some upcoming tour dates for this fall and his Middle Of Somewhere Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (May 6) to the general public and the dates will support Combs’ forthcoming new LP, Growin’ Up, which is set to drop on June 24.

Stops on the upcoming tour include dates in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Albany, New York; Charleston, South Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; and many more. Fans can check out the full list of dates here below.

Special guests on the upcoming string of dates include Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade, and Lainey Wilson. And the tickets for the shows, Combs has announced, will be marked at pre-pandemic (pre-inflation) prices.

Of the upcoming tour and pre-pandemic ticket prices, Combs said in a press statement, “I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets. So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

See the full list of dates below.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on sale next Friday, May 6 at 10:00 am

local time

May 1—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 5—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans JazzFest

May 21—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High* (SOLD OUT)

May 29—Napa Valley, CA—BottleRock

June 4—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field*

July 7—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 8—Quebec City, QC—Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

July 9—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

September 3—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

September 16—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+

September 17—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+

September 22—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 23—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 30—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+

October 1—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+

October 14—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^

October 15—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^

October 21—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)

October 22—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00am local)

October 28—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^

October 29—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^

November 4—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 5—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 12—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center%

December 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center%

*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced

Photo by Zack Massey / Sony Music Nashville