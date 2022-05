The Florida Panthers go into the first round of the 2022 postseason with statistically their best regular season in franchise history in the books. This includes the top spot in the NHL, with a record of 58-18-6 for a total of 122 points, the most in a single season for Florida. In addition, they captured their first ever Presidents’ Trophy. But now, it is time to see if they can create even more history as they start their road to the Stanley Cup against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, May 3. They’re looking for their first series win since the “Year of the Rat” in 1996.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO