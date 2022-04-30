Jordan Stout becomes fifth Nittany Lion to go in 2022 NFL Draft. What to know

Jordan Stout is the highest selected Penn State punter in the NFL draft since 1987. Stout was taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 130 overall pick and the 25th pick of the fourth round. John Bruno was the last Penn State punter to go earlier than Stout when he went No. 126 overall to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1987 NFL Draft.

Stout is the fifth Nittany Lion to go in the 2022 NFL Draft — joining Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Jaquan Brisker and Brandon Smith — and the second on Day 3, joining Smith. NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein expected Stout to be selected in the fifth or sixth round.

Stout punted 67 times for 3,083 yards with a 46.0 yard average and was named a first team All-Big Ten Conference and won the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year award in 2021.

Stout measured at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds in his lone workout at the combine.