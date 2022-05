The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia and statewide has more than tripled since earlier this spring, and health forecasters are now warning of a summer surge. The daily average of new cases in Northern Virginia is 945.2 as of Monday, according to updated data from the Virginia Department of Health. That's the highest its been since Feb. 8, as the winter Omicron surge was waning. The average fell as low as 259 per day in mid-March and this time last year was only 225.

