Halfway Creek Rd closed, vehicle aflame
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews close Halfway Creek Rd due to a vehicle on fire.
According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a car on fire at Halfway Creek Rd and Forest Rd around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
One vehicle was involved in the incident.
Limited details are available at this time.
