Awendaw, SC

Halfway Creek Rd closed, vehicle aflame

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews close Halfway Creek Rd due to a vehicle on fire.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a car on fire at Halfway Creek Rd and Forest Rd around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

One vehicle was involved in the incident.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.

